(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch Parliament approved a bill that requires large streaming services to invest a portion of their revenue in local productions.

Streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+, which generate more than €10 million ($10.7 million) in revenue in the Netherlands, will be obliged to invest at least 5% of those sales in Dutch films, series and documentaries, according to a Tuesday statement by the government.

The government estimates the law will generate at least €40 million in additional investments in the Dutch film and television sector. The new law can take effect after approval by the Dutch Senate.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.