(Bloomberg) -- Dutch internet cables, gas pipelines and wind farms in the North Sea are vulnerable to sabotage by Russia, according to an intelligence report.

Russia has covertly mapped the Dutch infrastructure in the North Sea and “undertakes activities that indicate espionage and preparatory actions for disruption and sabotage,” the intelligence agencies of the Netherlands said in a report on Monday.

Physical threats to other vital sectors, including drinking water, were also conceivable, according to the report.

Dutch Order Some Russian Diplomats to Leave in Spying Standoff

The warning comes on the heels of a Saturday decision by the Dutch government to expel 10 Russian diplomats, after accusing Moscow of using diplomatic cover for espionage. The Netherlands also temporarily shut the consulate-general in St. Petersburg.

