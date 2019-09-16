(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government is expected to announce an end to an era of debt reduction with plans for a fund to spur long-term economic growth in a budget built on the prospect of another year of growth.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra’s 2020 budget will be presented on Sept. 17, a day that will be filled with traditions including a speech by King Willem-Alexander to both houses of parliament. In another tradition, the plan’s fundamentals were already leaked in The Hague, the country’s political capital, over the past weeks.

For the creation of a national investment fund, Hoekstra could take advantage of historically low interest rates and borrow tens of billions of euros on capital markets, according to local media reports. Doing so would mean a big shift as lowering state debt has, until now, been paramount in Dutch mainstream politics.

The volte-face in the Netherlands comes as pressure is increasing on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to ditch her own fixation on balanced budgets. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week renewed his calls for EU leaders to ramp up spending in order to sustain economic growth.

Merkel is clinging to debt reduction in Germany as the cornerstone of her economic policy as she prepares to step down from the chancellorship by 2021. On Thursday Draghi hinted that that position has hampered growth across Europe and praised the Dutch decision to ramp up spending.

Very New Sound

“It’s a very new sound for the Netherlands that it’s so easily said that we’re going to pump billions in the economy by borrowing,” said Menno Middeldorp, chief economist at Cooperatieve Rabobank UA, in an interview. “We are a country just like Germany, which has an aversion to building up national debt.”

It would also increase pressure on Germany to use negative interest rates to support growth, he said.

In a first move, Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he’s ready to act with “many billions” if the current slowdown morphs into a genuine crisis, adding that Germany’s solid finances have given the nation a sizable breathing space.

Odd Man Out

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s third cabinet is presiding over an economy that has become something of an odd man out in the euro zone, with second-quarter growth exceeding estimates, and economists predicting that while the economy will slow it won’t slip into a recession next year.

“For years we have done less well than the rest of Europe. We stayed in crisis mode for much longer in the Netherlands,” ING Group NV chief economist Marieke Blom said in a telephone interview, referring to a focus on reducing the state debt and accelerated payments on mortgages and rising pension contributions.

While a collapse in exports pushed the euro zone’s largest economy to the brink of a recession in the second quarter, and a looming Brexit hangs as a dark cloud over its small and medium sized companies, the Dutch economy is set to grow 1.4% next year.

Middle-Class Struggle

Still, a hot housing market, a costly energy transition away from gas, and looming 2021 elections also incentivize the coalition to put more money in pockets of middle-income voters.

Further budget proposals will include a fund for local governments and housing corporations to make it easier for young people and middle-class households to access the property market. Another fund should provide relief to compensate for increased taxes. Some of the measures will be paid for by postponing a promised cut in corporate tax rates, according to media reports.

