(Bloomberg) -- Optiver has opened a new London office as the Amsterdam-based speed trader seeks to nearly double its headcount in the UK over the next 18 months.

The new hub has nearly tripled the company’s staff capacity in the British capital and could house as many as 200 employees. Optiver, a market maker specializing in options trading, currently has 70 workers in the UK.

“We have concrete plans to boost this number to about 95 by the end of this year,” John Rothstein, Optiver’s chief executive officer in the UK, said in a phone interview. “The next step would be at least 115 to 120 employees in London by the end of 2023.”

Optiver has been laying down roots in Britain, where its foreign-exchange and currency trading teams are based, since 2019. It’s been attracted by the city’s talent pool, expansion opportunities and a strong regulatory environment.

The firm, which posted 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of net trading income in 2021, is opening the London hub as office workers return to their desks after the easing of pandemic-era lockdowns. Employers will need to be more flexible about hybrid working, according to Rothstein.

“It’s important to balance the needs of our employees as well as that of the business,” he said. “As a steward of capital markets, we also have a massive responsibility and that requires some jobs to be done on site.”

