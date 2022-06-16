(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch secret service said it foiled an attempt by a Russian intelligence officer to infiltrate the International Criminal Court in The Hague posing as a Brazilian intern.

The alleged spy tried to enter the Netherlands in April and was sent back to Brazil after being recognized as a danger to national security, the Dutch intelligence service, or the AIVD, said in a statement on Thursday. Covert access to the court’s building and systems would have been highly valuable to Russia because of the court’s investigations into the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, the AIVD said.

Had the man, whose real name is Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, “succeeded in gaining access as an intern to the ICC, he would have been able to gather intelligence there and to look for -- or recruit -- sources, and arrange to have access to the ICC’s digital systems,” the Dutch agency added. “He might also have been able to influence criminal proceedings of the ICC.”

Karim AA Khan QC, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, said in late February that he’s decided to open an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Ukraine. The court is also investigating alleged war crimes that took place during the Russian war in Georgia in 2008.

