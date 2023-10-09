(Bloomberg) -- Lucas Bols NV surged after Nolet Group agreed to buy out the cocktail and spirits maker in a deal valuing the company at €269.5 million ($284 million) as it seeks to bolster its heft in the global liquor market.

Dutch distiller Nolet offered €18 per share in cash for the maker of cocktail brand Bols and Italian liqueur Galliano, the companies said Monday. That’s 77% higher than Lucas Bols’s last closing price.

The shares jumped the most on record, rallying as much as 72% to €17.50 in Amsterdam. The offer is conditional on Nolet getting at least 70% of the stock.

While the deal will allow Lucas Bols to invest in its brands, grow through acquisitions and to expand non-alcohol and lower-alcohol cocktails, the two Dutch companies will also explore synergies in their operations.

As a shareholder of Lucas Bols since its listing in 2015, family-owned Nolet already held about 29.9% of the company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Nolet’s brands include Ketel One vodka.

Lucas Bols will retain its name, brands and current management as a separate company in the Nolet Group, according to the terms of the deal.

