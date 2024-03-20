(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government is acting “unlawfully” by not taking into account local residents’ concerns over noise around Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

“The state systematically does not properly take into account the interests of local residents,” the district court of The Hague ruled on Wednesday after complaints from a resident group. “This is contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.”

The Dutch government, the majority shareholder of the Amsterdam airport, has been working on broad reduction in Schiphol’s capacity meant to address concerns over noise levels.

It recently walked back an experimental regulation to reduce capacity at Schiphol by 8% for the 2024 summer season after facing pressure from the the European Union as well as the US government, which threatened to retaliate over JetBlue Airways Corp.’s expulsion as part of the cutbacks.

Still, its plan to ultimately reduce flights at the nation’s largest airport by 10% from November next year stands. The Dutch arm of Air-France KLM, along with other airlines, took the government to court over the flight capacity restrictions and is currently awaiting the outcome of its appeal challenging the first stage of the cuts. The results of the appeal are not expected before the second quarter.

Schiphol is studying Wednesday’s court decision and will comment on it later, a spokesperson for the airport said by phone.

“The applicable legal framework for noise pollution around Schiphol has not been sufficiently enforced since 2010,” the court said.

