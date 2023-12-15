(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch treasury’s funding need for next year is clouded by a “high degree of uncertainty” after far-right politician Geert Wilders’ shock election victory.

“Compared to last year, the uncertainty has increased for me,” Saskia van Dun, head of the Dutch State Treasury Agency, told Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday. “Last year there was uncertainty about the energy measures that were not completely included in the budget at the time,” she said. “But now it’s the whole budget which is uncertain.”

A far-right disrupter who’s also the longest-serving lawmaker in the Netherlands, Wilders picked up 37 seats on Nov. 22. — more than any polls had predicted. Wilders, whose pledges include putting key climate agreements “through the shredder,” is currently trying to form a right-wing coalition government with three other parties.

The treasury’s funding need for next year is estimated at €75.7 billion ($82.6 billion), but formation of a new government “may have an impact on the actual funding need,” she said.

The Netherlands will relaunch a €4 billion 20-year green bond in 2024, Van Dun said. The country was the first AAA-rated sovereign to issue a green bond in 2019.

Other points:

“We are frontrunners in the EU on green bond issuance and we want to keep this position,” Van Dun said. “There is a lot of demand for our green bonds.”

Van Dun said the Netherlands currently has no plans to issue a retail bond as “we don’t have the infrastructure in place.” Developing the retail bond infrastructure would take “quite some time.”

“If you look at the markets, they think the rates are decreasing. But if you look the policy makers, they think the market is too optimistic about it. We’ll wait and see.”

The Dutch treasury has decided to keep its target for average debt maturity of a minimum of 8 years for both end-2024 and 2025, compared with the current average of about 8.5 years. “We will have an external review (of the risk policy framework indicators) in 2025,” she said. “And then again we are going to assess whether we want to change the level of the indicators. But so far we want to stick to this.”



©2023 Bloomberg L.P.