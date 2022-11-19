(Bloomberg) -- Dutch unions could obstruct the restart of production units of BP Plc’s biggest oil refinery in Europe if its demands on pay aren’t met.

Workers could step up action if BP doesn’t “respond positively to our ultimatums” by midday local time on Nov. 23, the FNV and CNV Vakmensen unions said in a note sent to members Friday that was seen by Bloomberg. The refinery has been taken fully out of operation and BP is planning to restart plants early next week, it said separately.

BP’s Rotterdam refinery is among the biggest in Europe and is located in the heart of the region’s main oil-trading hub. Company employees started work-to-rule action at the beginning of last week but called it off following a fault affecting the supply of steam that refineries need to run their units.

Refinery outages are closely watched currently after a wave of strike action in France this autumn prompted severe tightening in the diesel market. Russia supply is also a key concern.

“Necessary repairs will be made,” the union said. A turning point in its actions will come when units “need to be warmed up,” it said, referring to the process of returning production units to operations.

Part of the refinery has been undergoing planned maintenance since September and the restart of at least one of those plants hadn’t gone to plan earlier this month.

“The temporary decommissioning of the refinery does not currently affect diesel supplies and is separate from the personnel actions announced by the unions,” BP said in a statement. It didn’t immediately respond to a second email asking about the Nov. 23 deadline or whether talks are taking place, sent outside normal working hours.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.