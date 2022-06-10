(Bloomberg) -- Turbine blades from a Dutch wind farm will be recycled into skis as a Swedish energy company finds a new use for its old infrastructure.

After 25 years of generation, blades from the Irene Vorrink wind farm just north of Amsterdam are to be made into snowboards, skis and construction materials for solar farms as Vattenfall AB starts a pilot project to improve sustainability of its turbines, the company said in a statement Friday. The blades are made from materials including glass, carbon fiber and wood, complicating the recycling process.

“We want to learn from this process and see which companies are suitable to help us recycle the wind blades,” said Gustav Frid, senior environment & sustainability specialist at Vattenfall. “There is no single solution for this.”

The wind-turbine industry is trying to enhance its sustainability credentials, with much of its redundant infrastructure previously having ended up in landfill sites. Last year, Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA started to offer customers a blade that’s fully recyclable, while Danish firm Vestas Wind Systems A/S bought a minority stake in a Swedish startup that builds turbine towers out of wood.

