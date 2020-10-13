(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies at the House of Representatives broke an impasse on the leadership of the chamber Tuesday, ahead of a special session called to pass next year’s 4.5 trillion-peso ($93 billion) budget.

Congressman Alan Peter Cayetano on Facebook said he’s resigning as House Speaker, as the election of his challenger Lord Allan Velasco was formalized by 186 lawmakers. Cayetano urged his successor to approve the 2021 budget, which is aimed to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

