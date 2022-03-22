50m ago
Duterte Allies Support Marcos’s Philippine Presidential Bid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies from a faction of the ruling party have endorsed former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s presidential bid, boosting support for the frontrunner.
Members of the PDP-Laban party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi released a resolution on Tuesday backing Marcos, whom they described as the candidate whose “platform is most aligned” with Duterte’s programs.
Duterte, who remains popular as he winds down his six-year term, has yet to name his chosen successor. His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, decided to run as Marcos’s vice-president, while his trusted aide Christopher “Bong” Go dropped out from the race.
Marcos, the late dictator’s son and namesake, held a huge lead in the presidential race in last month’s survey. He’s running under a platform of unity and pandemic recovery. Duterte in November called Marcos a “weak leader,” after saying in the past that the former senator was qualified to succeed him.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:51
Yield curve business cycle indicator says no recession imminent
-
3:27
Stellantis, LG Energy pick Ontario for battery plant
-
5:34
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: Poll
-
7:08
The world's biggest commodities markets are starting to seize up
-
Kanye West’s Instagram ban is an 'unwanted distraction' for Gap
-
Chelsea sale to galvanize Manchester United stock, Crimson says