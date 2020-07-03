(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a law giving authorities broader powers to wiretap and detain suspected terrorists that human rights officials say may result in abuses.

Under the new law, police and military can arrest suspected terrorists without warrant and detain them for up to 24 days, so long as a court is notified. The nation’s Anti-Money Laundering Council can also freeze assets of persons and groups designated as terrorists by a government council and said the law is needed to boost its ability to fight dirty money and terrorism financing.

“This piece of legislation is against terrorists and terrorism and not against a particular regional or ethnic group,” spokesman Harry Roque said Friday, responding to concerns of lawmakers from the autonomous Muslim region in southern Philippines.

The Commission on Human Rights earlier warned the broad definition of terrorism in the law -- which expressly excludes protest and dissent as terrorist acts -- may result in abuses.

