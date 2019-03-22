(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended Xi Jinping after accusations the Chinese leader committed crimes against humanity via his country’s actions in the disputed South China Sea.

Duterte said the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where two former Philippine officials have sued Xi, doesn’t have any authority over China. Duterte also assured that the two nations’ relationship remained warm.

“I would say that there is no jurisdiction over this country, and especially over China,” Duterte told reporters Thursday night. “China is not a member of the International Criminal Court.” The complaint was filed on March 13, four days before the Philippines withdrew from the ICC that’s been probing thousands of deaths in Duterte’s drug war.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Read More

Former Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario and ex-Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales filed a complaint before the ICC, accusing Xi of crimes against humanity for implementing China’s “systematic plan to control” the sea. They alleged that Xi “undermined the food and energy security” of other nations and caused “devastating destruction of the environment.”

China and the Philippines have overlapping claims over parts of the South China Sea, through which vast amounts of trade passes and which holds promising oil and natural gas reserves. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the maritime area.

Vietnam is also demanding compensation from China after a Chinese coastguard ship fired water cannon at Vietnamese fishermen near Paracel Islands on March 6, eventually sinking the vessel, according to a report by Vietnam News.

Manila won an arbitration case against Beijing in July 2016 which nullified China’s expansive claims over the sea. But Duterte has set the ruling aside, opting to forge closer ties with China and tap its loans for infrastructure projects.

