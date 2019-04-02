(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is maintaining a friendly tone toward China, even after defense officials raised concerns over an increased Chinese presence around a disputed island in the South China Sea.

China isn’t after Philippine territory and hasn’t asked for anything in exchange for the weapons and aid it’s given the Philippines, Duterte said in a campaign speech in Manila late Tuesday.

“You know, Red China or Communist China just wants to be friends with us,” Duterte said. He added that he wouldn’t confront China over the two countries’ competing territorial claims in the South China Sea because it would result in war.

Read more: Chinese Ships Near Disputed Island Prompts Philippine Protest

More than 200 Chinese ships have been spotted near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the South China Sea since the start of the year, triggering a diplomatic protest from the Philippines.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier this week voiced alarm over China’s actions in the sea, describing Beijing’s island-building activity in waters claimed by Manila as “very concerning” after meeting with acting U.S. counterpart Patrick Shanahan at the Pentagon, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreo Calonzo in Manila at acalonzo1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Cecilia Yap at cyap19@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.