(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is looking to transfer law enforcement powers to his deputy who heads the opposition critical of his drug war that has killed thousands.

Duterte, in a speech before government officials in Manila, said he will order his executive secretary “to surrender my powers to enforce the law” to Vice President Leni Robredo for six months.

“You want this? You think you are brighter? Go ahead, give it a try,” he said Monday. “Let’s see what happens. I won’t meddle.”

Duterte’s plan would allow Robredo to run the drug war, which she said she wanted reviewed. Robredo, elected separately from the president, heads the opposition Liberal Party.

