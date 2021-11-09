(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara withdrew her re-election bid for mayor of their home city, as the deadline to finalize candidacies for national positions nears.

Sara, in a Facebook post, said her brother Sebastian will replace her as candidate for Davao City mayor. He dropped out of the vice-mayoralty race.

Sara has expressed openness to run for the top post, and has been leading polls for the presidency. She has been touted by her father as a potential successor as he finishes his six-year term.

Sara has discussed with former senator Ferdinand Marcos how her political party can help his presidential bid, ABS-CBN reported on Oct. 24, citing her. Candidates have until November 15 to finalize their bids.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.