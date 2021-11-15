(Bloomberg) -- For months now, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has kept the public guessing on his plans for the 2022 election. Now he finally must make a decision.

With just hours to go before a deadline to finalize candidacies for the May 9 vote, Duterte still hasn’t decided whether he’ll join the race either as a candidate for vice president or senator. Either move would have huge ramifications for the campaign to lead the nation of 110 million people.

The choice is complicated by the fact that his daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, said over the weekend she would run for vice president and support former Senator Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator, for the top job. If the president runs against his daughter and supports a different presidential candidate, that could bolster the chances of some other candidates like Senator Manny Pacquiao and former Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition.

In clips from an interview with a pro-administration blogger aired by government-owned PTV Channel 4 on Monday, Duterte said he’ll make an announcement on his next move soon. He also said he was puzzled by Sara Duterte’s decision.

“She’s number one in the surveys, so I am wondering why she agreed to run only for vice president,” the president said.

Everything could still change today, as the Philippines allows parties to swap candidates around until about 5 p.m. local time. Duterte’s communications secretary Martin Andanar said over the weekend that a showdown between the president and his daughter for the second-highest post was “possible.”

President Duterte has said conflicting things for months, including announcing his retirement from politics last month. He has also pushed his close aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, to run for the presidency and vowed to support him over candidates like Marcos Jr. “as a matter of principle,” indicating he could run as Go’s vice president.

Still, several scenarios are still in play. One would see Sara Duterte move over and run for the presidency with her father on the ballot for vice president. That would consolidate the pro-Duterte vote and spell trouble for Marcos Jr.

Another possibility is that the president runs for senator, allowing him to stay on as an elected official. This would clear the path for Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte.

