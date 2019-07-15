Duterte May Cut Ties With Iceland After Its Push for UN Probe Into Drug War

(Bloomberg) -- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is “seriously considering” cutting diplomatic ties with Iceland after it called for a United Nations probe on the Southeast Asian nation’s drug war, his spokesman said.

Iceland’s resolution that the UN Human Rights Council adopted is “based on false information and unverified facts and figures,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Monday. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin last week said the UN call was one-sided, “so detached from the truth on the ground.”

