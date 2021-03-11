(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is considering further reopening the economy in weeks, even as daily coronavirus infections rose to its highest in six months.

Looser movement restrictions may be put in place if one million people have been vaccinated, Duterte said in a televised speech on Thursday. “The economy must be opened in a short while,” the president said, adding that he’s in a “quandary on what to do.”

The Southeast Asian nation, whose economy has been stunted by among the world’s longest lockdowns, reported Thursday its highest daily case count since mid-September, bringing the total to over 607,000.

