(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of one of his top critics over a failed mutiny more than a decade ago, in what observers see as his latest move to silence political opponents.

In a proclamation dated Aug. 31 that was published in the Manila Times’ classifieds Tuesday, Duterte revoked an amnesty granted to Senator Antonio Trillanes for 2003 and 2007 coup attempts against former leader Gloria Arroyo. The order said the military and police should “employ all lawful means” to apprehend the former naval officer so he can be detained and stand trial.

Duterte is currently traveling in Israel and Jordan. His spokesman, Harry Roque, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Trillanes told reporters on Tuesday that amnesty is an act of Congress that can’t be revoked through executive order.

“This is a clear case of political persecution,” he said in a televised briefing. “It should be clear to everyone that Mr. Duterte is a dictator. He doesn’t respect the institutions.”

Trillanes becomes the second senator and fierce Duterte critic to face arrest after Senator Leila de Lima was detained in February 2017 on drug-trafficking charges, which she has denied. Days before the May 2016 election, Trillanes filed a plunder complaint against Duterte, who was then Davao City mayor.

Coup Attempts

Trillanes tried twice but failed to unseat Arroyo, who is now speaker of the House of Representatives and a Duterte ally. In July 2003, Trillanes led more than 300 junior military officers in taking over a hotel in Manila’s business district, but surrendered later that day. In 2007, he tried a second coup attempt by seizing another luxury hotel district but it was similarly quashed by the armed forces.

Trillanes’ amnesty was granted in 2011 by Duterte’s predecessor Benigno Aquino, leading to his release from detention. He won a seat in the Senate in 2007 while campaigning from detention, and was re-elected in 2013.

Duterte’s order said the amnesty was revoked because he didn’t file an application for pardon and never expressed guilt for the crimes committed, as required by law. Trillanes on Tuesday denied that he violated any terms of the amnesty.

“This is a blatant attack on the critical and political opposition,” said Antonio La Viña, a professor at Ateneo de Manila University.

--With assistance from Cecilia Yap and Andreo Calonzo.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ditas Lopez in Manila at dlopez55@bloomberg.net;Ian Sayson in Manila at isayson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net;Clarissa Batino at cbatino@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.