Oct 8, 2021
Duterte Party’s Surprise Presidential Bet Is Ex-Drug War Chief
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s party fielded Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former police chief who led his deadly drug war, as a surprise candidate for the top post in the 2022 elections.
Dela Rosa will run for president under a faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party that’s supported by Duterte, secretary-general Melvin Matibag said in a message to reporters. The senator, known by the nickname “Bato,” filed his candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday, minutes before the deadline.
Dela Rosa joins a crowded list of presidential aspirants for next year’s elections, including Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. The list of presidential contenders won’t be finalized until mid-November, as other politicians can emerge as substitutes in a final attempt to join the race -- a path previously taken by Duterte.
Politics
