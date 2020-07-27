(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pushed for corporate tax cuts and targeted support for pandemic-hit industries as part of a recovery plan he pitched to lawmakers on Monday.

In his annual congressional address, Duterte also sought to revitalize his 8 trillion-peso ($162.44 billion) infrastructure program to lift the economy that’s facing its deepest contraction in three decades.

“A dream of prosperity for our country was snapped by a pandemic,” Duterte said in his speech, delivered before a crowd of lawmakers despite the virus outbreak that has infected over 80,000 in the Southeast Asian nation.

Investors and businesses are closely watching Duterte for measures his government will take to reverse the economic slump caused by restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The Philippines imposed one of the region’s longest and strictest lockdowns, but still has the second-highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Here are details of some measures Duterte pushed for in his address:

Corporate income tax cut from 30% to 25%, while providing targeted and time-bound incentives to businesses

Standby assistance funds for labor, transportation, tourism, and agriculture sectors, as well as for capital infusion to government financial institutions

Retooling of repatriated overseas Filipino workers who lost their job

Duterte also called on banks to extend loan repayments without incurring charges and asked landlords to renegotiate lease agreements with tenants hit by the pandemic.

Media, Telecoms

The president began his speech by criticizing Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, an opposition lawmaker, for questioning his push to go against the elites.

Duterte defended the shutdown of ABS-CBN Corp., saying it was a powerful tool in the hands of its owners, the Lopez family. He also warned telecommunications companies to improve internet services or face closure.

