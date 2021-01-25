(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reinstated an order preventing children aged 10 to 14 years old from going outdoors, reversing a decision backed by his economic managers.

Duterte said he reimposed movement restrictions on minors as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus strain. “That order will subsist until such time that everybody will be safe by the vaccine,” he said at a televised address Monday night.

The nation’s task force against Covid-19 last week changed the lowest age allowed to leave homes to 10 from 15 in places with the loosest quarantine restrictions. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Economic Planning Chief Karl Chua said lifting the curbs will help boost consumption and economic growth.

The Philippines has Southeast Asia’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak, with 514,996 cases as of Monday.

