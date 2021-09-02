(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte, said she has received offers from politicians who want to be her running mate, although her plans for the 2022 presidential race remain unclear.

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, the president’s former aide, has personally offered to run with her, she said in a Facebook post. Sherwin Gatchalian, head of the Senate energy committee, also made an offer to be her vice president, she said. Go and Gatchalian have yet to comment on Duterte’s statement.

The 43-year-old Davao City mayor said that common friends have pitched former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro as her running mate. She also denied President Duterte’s earlier claim that Senator Imee Marcos, the late dictator’s daughter, also wants to be vice president -- a position the Philippine leader is also eyeing.

The various moves show that politicians are gravitating towards her as the administration’s candidate for the top post next year. The mayor, who’s been leading presidential preference polls, has said that she’s open to a presidential bid.

Other potential presidential candidates include boxer-turned-Senator Manny Pacquiao, Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.