(Bloomberg) -- President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara discussed with former senator Ferdinand Marcos on how her political party can help his presidential bid, ABS-CBN reported.

Sara, who is seeking reelection as mayor of Davao City, reiterated she’s not joining the May 2022 presidential race, ABS-CBN said, citing her. She also said there were no talks of a Marcos-Duterte ticket, according to the report.

