(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter will run for vice president in next year’s elections.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Saturday filed her certificate to replace the vice-presidential candidate of Lakas-CMD, the political party affiliated with former President Gloria Arroyo. The filing was made by her representatives ahead of the Commission on Elections’ Nov. 15 deadline for parties to change candidates, CNN Philippines reported.

The younger Duterte, who had earlier expressed an openness to run for the country’s top post, last month said she has discussed with former senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos how she can help his presidential bid. She and Marcos are talking about how they could work together, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Saturday, citing Lakas-CMD party president and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez.

A lawyer and an army reserve officer, Sara has been involved in politics in her family’s home city in the southern Philippines since 2007, becoming vice mayor and succeeding her father as mayor. She has joined President Duterte in meetings with world leaders in the past.

On foreign policy, Sara has said the Philippines shouldn’t be begging China for access to disputed waters in the South China Sea, although she has signaled a willingness to work with Beijing on the pandemic response.

