(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte underwent a medical checkup Wednesday and was advised to rest and take medicines for muscle pain after a motorcycle fall last week, a close associate said.

“The doctor checked if there was a pinched nerve that caused the pain, but there was none. It was purely muscle spasms,” Senator Christopher Go, a former long-time aide, said in a live-streamed briefing.

Duterte Tuesday cut short his visit to Japan because of “unbearable pain.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreo Calonzo in Manila at acalonzo1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Cecilia Yap at cyap19@bloomberg.net, Ditas Lopez, Siegfrid Alegado

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.