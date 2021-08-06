Duterte’s Party Wants Him as Vice President to Key Aide in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s former aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, said he’s open to run for president next year if the leader will be his running mate.

Go said he’s leaving the decision to Duterte and his daughter Sara, who led a recent presidential preference survey.

“I know that this will bring real continuity,” Go said in a statement Friday. A tandem with Duterte is seen to boost Go’s chances, and a win will likely sustain the Philippine leader’s continuing influence on government decisions.

The ruling party PDP-Laban’s executive council nominated Go as presidential bet and Duterte as its candidate for vice president in the 2022 elections, Rappler reported. The nomination will be discussed at the party’s convention next month.

Go faces stiff competition for Duterte’s endorsement ahead of the May 2022 vote, with Sara Duterte and former Senator Bongbong Marcos also eyed as administration candidate. Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo are also among the potential presidential aspirants.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.