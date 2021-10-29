(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance rating plunged, according to the latest poll, with the pandemic continuing to challenge the country’s resilience.

Net satisfaction with the president fell 10 points to 52% in the third quarter, according to Social Weather Stations. That compares with 62% in June 2021 and is the lowest since Duterte’s 45% rating in June 2018.

While all age groups and genders gave Duterte lower ratings, his overall assessment was boosted by strong support in Mindanao Island, where his hometown is located. Social Weather Stations classified the president’s rating as “very good.”

The majority of Filipinos who were interviewed said “their quality of life got worse” from a year earlier, the researcher said. The non-commissioned survey was conducted on Sept. 12 to 16 with in-person interviews of people 18 years or older. It has an error margin of 3%.

Duterte’s six-year term is set to end in June 2022. On May 9 next year, millions of Philippine voters will elect the president, the vice president, 12 senators and hundreds of lawmakers. Under the country’s constitution, the president may not be re-elected.

