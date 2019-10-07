(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s popularity ratings dropped in September amid a probe on alleged irregularities in the nation’s jails.

Duterte kept his majority support even as his approval rating declined to 78% in September from 85% in June, while his trust rating was down 11 percentage points to 74% last month, pollster Pulse Asia said in emailed survey results.

The nationwide survey was conducted on 1,200 adults from September 16 to 22, more than a week after he fired his prisons chief on allegations that some high-profile convicts were allowed early release.

