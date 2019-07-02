(Bloomberg) -- President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest child Paolo Duterte said he may join the race to head the Philippines’ House of Representatives.

“The House is divided. I might be able to help unite it,” Paolo, first district representative in Davao, said in a statement released on Facebook. The president’s son and former Davao vice mayor is proposing that three lawmakers from the nation’s main islands take turns as House Speaker.

President Duterte in May said he will step down if Paolo seeks the House speakership, saying it will not look good as two of his children are already occupying posts in their hometown Davao.

His eldest daughter, Sara, is Davao mayor who’s seen as his possible successor, while his other son Sebastian is the city’s vice mayor. Paolo was once accused of involvement in drug smuggling -- allegations that he denied.

