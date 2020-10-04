(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained majority approval and trust ratings amid Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak, according to pollster Pulse Asia.

Duterte’s approval rating rose to 91% from 87% in December, based on a nationwide survey of 1,200 adults conducted from September 14 to 20. His trust rating also increased to 91% from 83% in December. There were no surveys in the first half of the year amid virus lockdowns.

Duterte’s Political Future Hinges on Philippine Pandemic Rebound

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with over 322,000 cases as of Sunday. Its economy is facing its deepest contraction in decades after plunging into recession in the second quarter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.