Duterte Says to Keep Philippine Online Casinos Opposed by China

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his country benefits from online casinos, standing pat on the industry despite China’s crackdown and call for a total ban.

“I decide that we need it. Many jobs will be lost. Anyway, it’s government-controlled,” Duterte said in a televised briefing, when asked what he told Chinese President Xi Jinping about Philippine online gaming operators or Pogos.

Investors have dumped Philippine property stocks amid concern Duterte will clamp down on the offshore gaming industry which is overtaking business process outsourcing companies as Manila’s top source of office demand.

Duterte also said that he and Xi had long agreed on a 60-40 revenue-sharing arrangement that would favor the Philippines should joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea proceed.

Still, the Philippine leader said the territorial dispute between the two nations “will remain a problem” after Xi insisted that China doesn’t recognize Manila’s victory in an arbitration case that nullified some of Beijing’s claims in disputed waters.

