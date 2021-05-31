(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked lawmakers to pass a bill setting income and gaming taxes on online casinos.

“We hope that this measure would not only generate the much needed revenues in the country but also place the industry under stricter government oversight,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement Monday.

Under a senate bill, which Roque said Duterte designated as “urgent,” offshore gaming operators must pay 5% tax on their gross gaming revenue, according to Senator Pia Cayetano, the measure’s sponsor. It will also require foreigners employed in online casinos and their service providers to pay 25% income tax.

The Philippines is looking at ways to wind down debt, including new revenue sources, as the budget deficit outlook for this year and next has been widened.

