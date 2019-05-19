(Bloomberg) -- President Rodrigo Duterte is in his residence at the presidential palace in Manila signing papers, his spokesman said, denying that the Philippine leader was confined at a hospital.

“I just talked to him,” spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. “He’s neither confirming nor denying that he went to the hospital,” the spokesman said. ABS-CBN News said in a report citing social media posts that Duterte had been confined at a hospital in Manila since Friday and that the medical center was under tight security.

Duterte’s former aide Bong Go told reporters separately he would send proof that the president is well.

