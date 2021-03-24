(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned officials against jumping the vaccine queue, saying the nation risks losing donated doses from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX Facility if health workers aren’t prioritized.

Five mayors and a local celebrity’s son have been asked to explain and may face charges for being inoculated ahead of priority groups, Duterte said in a televised briefing late Wednesday. “We accepted the donations knowing fully well that we have to honor the conditions. Right now, we’re not complying,” he said.

Available vaccines can inoculate only 30% of the nation’s 1.7 million health workers, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at the same briefing. Workers in factories producing food, drinks and medical supplies should be prioritized, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

The Philippine economy is projected to return to growth this year as vaccinations pick up and lockdowns are limited to smaller areas, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said at the same briefing.

