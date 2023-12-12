(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is overhauling its inflation basket, replacing items such as DVDs and print magazines with more commonly purchased goods like electric cigarettes and vape liquid to gauge consumer price trends.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy will also change the base year for calculating inflation to 2022 from 2018. The shift will take effect from the January 2024 data, Indonesia’s statistics office said Tuesday.

The rebasing will update the composition of Indonesia’s consumer basket to “reflect changes in technology, income and people’s consumption patterns, especially after the pandemic,” Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, acting head of the statistics office, said during a briefing. It will also cover more households and geographical areas, she said.

Among the new inclusions are face masks, hand sanitizers, TV receivers and fare for Jakarta’s recently-launched Mass Rapid Transit line. Online shopping for men’s and women’s shoes, Muslim clothing, mobile phones and perfume will also be tracked in five major cities, including Jakarta, Bogor, and Surabaya. Items like TV antennas, VCD players and tabloids have also been dropped from the basket.

Indonesia will be seeking to keep inflation within 1.5%-3.5% in 2024, a lower band than its 2%-4% target this year. Authorities are keeping a close eye on volatile food inflation, especially for staples like chili and onion, as distribution issues and the El Nino dry spell pushed up prices in November.

