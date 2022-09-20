(Bloomberg) -- India’s banking liquidity is set to swing to a deficit for the first time in three years, driving up shorter-term rates and borrowing costs for lenders.

Excess cash that lenders park with the central bank fell to 536.4 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) as of Sept. 19, the lowest level since 2019, the same year there was a shortfall last, according to the Bloomberg Economics India Banking Liquidity Index. A drop in government spending and tax-related outflows fueled the decline, according to economists at IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The dwindling liquidity will likely add to the upward pressure on short-end Indian rates as US yields rise on the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening campaign to tame inflation. This may boost deposit rates for investors, although it also risks raising borrowing costs for banks and lower-rated firms, said India Ratings & Research Pvt Ltd.

“There can be more pressure on the shorter end of the curve,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, a director at India Ratings & Research. “The Reserve Bank of India may not be averse to elevated shorter rates as a possible protection for the rupee.”

The rupee has struggled to stage a sustained rebound from a record low as the greenback powers ahead on the Fed’s rate hikes and India’s current-account deficit damps sentiment. The currency traded at around 79.60 per dollar on Tuesday, near the all-time trough of 80.13 reached in August.

RBI Acts to Anchor Rupee Depreciation Expectation, Das Says

The shrinking liquidity is also driven by the central bank’s dollar sales and bond offerings via open market operations, according to IDFC FIRST.

This phenomenon has weighed on the money market, with Treasury bill rates climbing to a three-year high across the curve. The weighted average call rate, which the RBI tracks closely, as well as the rate on collateralized borrowing and lending obligation, also hit a similar peak.

Pandemic Boost

Liquidity is drying up for the first time after the central bank flooded the banking system with cash to prop up the economy during the pandemic. The surplus reached a record 10 trillion rupees in 2021, the Bloomberg gauge shows.

The total amount of primary liquidity offered by the authorities since February 2020 stands at 17.2 trillion rupees, or 8.7% of the nominal gross domestic product of the 2021 fiscal year, the central bank said in its annual report. The RBI has undertaken variable reverse repo operations and cash reserve ratio hikes to eliminate excess cash.

Still, some say it’s unlikely that the authorities intend to keep liquidity tight.

“The aim of monetary policy is to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, and we don’t think deficit liquidity currently will be a policy aim,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC FIRST. “Another factor which supports the view of maintaining surplus liquidity is the large government borrowing program.”

