Grundbesitz Europa, an open-ended fund that invests in commercial property, is talking to investors about 500 million euros ($568 million) of five-year bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The fund is moving ahead with the deal as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the German watchdog BaFin investigate DWS’s earlier ESG claims.

“Loads of questions will be asked during the investor calls,” said Shanawaz Bhimji, a senior fixed-income strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “On the other hand, there are reputable third parties verifying the green assets underlying this transaction.”

A spokesperson for DWS declined to comment on the green bond, when contacted by Bloomberg. DWS, which is about 80% owned by Deutsche Bank AG, has rejected allegations it exaggerated the ESG credentials of some of its investment products. And the firm continues to attract substantial ESG inflows, suggesting that most of its clients have moved on.

The bond will be absorbed into what has been a booming market for ethical debt, as borrowers capitalize on surging demand from investors looking to do good. Moody’s ESG Solutions forecasts green bond sales this year will hit $775 billion, up from over $500 billion in 2021. The growing appetite for ESG assets has helped most issuers cut their borrowing costs, and simultaneously given their environmental metrics a boost.

The overall market for ESG has grown much faster than the regulations intended to steer it, with total assets expected to exceed $40 trillion in 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s fed concerns among activists, researchers and regulators over the extent to which everything sold as ESG is as sustainable as the label suggests.

DWS funds saw record net inflows of 48 billion euros in 2021, with ESG products accounting for 40% of total annual net amount, according to a press release.

Sales of real-estate related bonds carrying a green label are controversial, given buildings alone account for about 40% of the world’s carbon emissions. DWS’s real-estate platform, of which Grundbesitz Europa is a part, targets a 50% reduction in carbon emission intensity and a 30% reduction in energy intensity by 2030 compared to 2017, Moody’s said in its rating assessment.

Deutsche Bank is acting as the deal’s global coordinator, the person familiar with the matter said. HSBC Holdings Plc and ING Groep NV are also working on the deal. It’s the fund’s first foray into debt capital markets, and is expected to get an investment grade rating at Moody’s Investors Service.

“The deal falls in the better-rated bucket plus the maturity is also very manageable,” Bhimji said.

