Stagecoach Group Plc: The international transport company agreed a deal to be bought by a fund managed by German company DWS Infrastructure, trumping a deal agreed last year with National Express Group Plc.

The deal, at 105 pence a share, values the company at about 595 million pounds, compared with the 475 million pound all-stock deal they agree with National Express

Prudential Plc: The insurance giant warned that the conflict in Ukraine could have wider implications for global economic and market conditions, although it says it is well placed to weather volatile markets.

The company said new business levels will be impacted by the border closing between mainland China and Hong Kong, and said it expects to continue to feel an impact from Covid-19

Electrocomponents Plc: The specialist electronics manufacturer is trading ahead of expectations despite industrywide supply chain shortages.

The company said its investment in inventory helped them mitigate those shortages, and its full year profit performance will be ahead of consensus estimates

Outside The City

Russia agreed to open humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine for 12 hours to allow civilians to escape from several cities, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, even as the U.S. warned that Russian forces were intensifying their bombardment of Kyiv.

The U.K. government announced yesterday that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022. The news comes as the Biden administration also said it would impose a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy.

In Case You Missed It

Jamie Reuben, the son of a billionaire property investor, is exploring a bid for Chelsea Football Club, after it was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

Meanwhile, watch Spectris Plc, a U.K. maker of precision and testing equipment, after Bloomberg reported it is exploring the sale of its Omega Engineering unit. Earlier this week the company ended offer talks for Oxford Instruments Plc, citing economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

Looking Ahead

Boohoo Group Plc will publish results tomorrow. Last week, the fashion retailer suspended sales to Russia and closed its websites in the country. Coach operator National Express Group Plc is also set to report.

