(Bloomberg) -- Golub Capital was denied a court order to temporarily bar its part-owner Dyal Capital Partners from merging with a rival in the direct-lending business, a deal that has spurred a legal backlash against Dyal.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen made the ruling from the bench on Friday.

Dyal and Owl Rock Capital Partners announced in December that they would combine and go public in a $12 billion deal through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, marking hot Wall Street trends such as listing via a blank-check firm and a new ebullience over direct lending. The merged company, Blue Owl, would have $45 billion in assets.

Dyal, a Neuberger Berman subsidiary, has prospered over the past decade buying up passive stakes in money managers. Now some of those relationships are under strain from the Owl Rock deal, which could see Dyal emerge as a rival to some of the very investment firms in which it holds ownership interests.

Sixth Street Partners sued to block the merger in February, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner, since it competes with Owl Rock, and Dyal took a stake of about 10% in Sixth Street in 2017. Days later, Golub, a $35 billion credit specialist, sued on similar grounds. Dyal bought a stake in Golub in 2018 for about $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Read More: Dyal Faces Golub Fury as Backlash Grows Over Deal With Owl Rock

Read Golub’s lawsuit here

On top of it all, the blank-check company effecting the merger is Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners, which also competes with firms Dyal has backed.

Sixth Street has asked a judge in Delaware to put the combination on hold until she can determine whether its 2017 agreement with Dyal gives it the power to kill the merger. Golub, as part of its suit, alleges that while seeking to raise funds for a new investment vehicle last year, Dyal improperly disclosed confidential information about Golub that it gleaned in buying its stake.

The case is GCDM Holdings v. Dyal Capital Partners Mirror Aggregator (A), 651226/2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

Read More: Sixth Street Says Merger Would Put It in ‘Unhappy Marriage’

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.