(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd. will review a fresh proposal from Canada’s Dye & Durham Ltd. for multiple parts of its business that are together valued at A$1.27 billion ($830 million).

Dye & Durham made a fresh proposal to acquire the Sydney-based company’s corporate markets business and its offshore banking and credit management business in cash, provisional on further exclusive talks, Link said in a statement Wednesday.

It comes after the Toronto-based suitor’s effort to recut a deal for the whole company that the pair had agreed to last month collapsed in light of liabilities stemming from a failed fund Link administered that was run by UK star manager Neil Woodford.

Link, Australia’s biggest service provider to the nation’s pension-fund industry, said it would update shareholders on the proposal next week.

