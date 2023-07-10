Dye & Durham to sell TM Group for up to £91M

Dye & Durham Ltd. will sell TM Group to global investment firm AURELIUS for £50M.

The legal software company said it will receive roughly £50 million in cash from the sale of the data software company, with the potential for another £41 million from earn-out payments between 2023 and 2026 – totalling approximately £91 million in proceeds.

Dye and Durham said it will use the profits to reduce its debt.

“While TM Group wasn't material to our overall business, it is a profitable organization that will generate additional value in the hands of its new ownership," Matthew Proud, chief executive officer of Dye & Durham, said in a press release on Monday.

"We plan to seek new M&A opportunities in the U.K. to continue to scale our business into the world's leading legal technology company," he added.

The deal is expected to close in August.