    1h ago

    Dye & Durham to sell TM Group for up to £91M

    Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

    Dye and Durham's growth-by-acquisition strategy drives Q3 earnings

    Dye & Durham Ltd. will sell TM Group to global investment firm AURELIUS for £50M.

    The legal software company said it will receive roughly £50 million in cash from the sale of the data software company, with the potential for another £41 million from earn-out payments between 2023 and 2026 – totalling approximately £91 million in proceeds.

    Dye and Durham said it will use the profits to reduce its debt.

    “While TM Group wasn't material to our overall business, it is a profitable organization that will generate additional value in the hands of its new ownership," Matthew Proud, chief executive officer of Dye & Durham, said in a press release on Monday.

    "We plan to seek new M&A opportunities in the U.K. to continue to scale our business into the world's leading legal technology company," he added.

    The deal is expected to close in August. 