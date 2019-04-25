(Bloomberg) -- A spate of collapsed deals is dealing another blow to a European M&A landscape that’s already on course for one of its worst years since the crisis.

Two potential mega deals were killed Thursday morning: U.K. grocer J Sainsbury Plc and Walmart Inc.’s Asda dropped a 7.3 billion-pound ($9.4 billion) merger plan after antitrust authorities blocked the deal, and German lenders Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG cited execution risks when they ended talks on a historic tie-up.

Walmart is exploring an IPO for Asda instead, people familiar with the matter said.

Worries about Brexit and broader concerns about the continent’s economy have led to a sharp slowdown in European M&A activity. The number of deals for European companies is down more than 50 percent this year to $167.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The first quarter was the slowest for M&A since 2012, the data shows.

Bankers have already been complaining about increased regulatory interference hampering transactions. Earlier this year, a planned combination of French trainmaker Alstom SA with the rail arm of Germany’s Siemens AG was blocked by the European Commission. Chinese bidders have also been scared off from deals on the continent because of increased scrutiny. Chinese offers for European assets are down more than 50 percent from last year, the data show.

The collapse of the German banking deal will also threaten prospects for more European bank consolidation. While top banking executives have openly called for more M&A in the sector, the failed deal will raise further questions on the the viability of combining large European banks struggling to gain scale and influence similar to their U.S. counterparts.

For more on hurdles to the European M&A wave, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Aaron Kirchfeld at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net, Amy Thomson, Timothy Sifert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.