Subscribe to Prognosis on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Prognosis on Pocket Casts

(Bloomberg) --

Should a patient dying of a disease with no proven cure have the right to try whatever experimental drug they want? A controversial new law signed by President Trump this year says that they should, bypassing the FDA. In episode seven, Bloomberg's Michelle Fay Cortez explores what the new Right To Try law means for desperate patients who want access to experimental treatments. It isn't as simple as it sounds.

To contact the authors of this story: Michelle Cortez in New York at mcortez@bloomberg.netDrew Armstrong in New York at darmstrong17@bloomberg.netCecile Daurat in Wilmington at cdaurat@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Liz Smith at lsmith289@bloomberg.net, Francesca Levy

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.