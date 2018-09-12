(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My midweek hurricane morning train reads:

Rebuilding lives, 10 years after Lehman’s fall (Reuters)

Best. Economy. Ever! (the Big Picture); see also The White House Tried to Take Credit for the Economy. It Wasn’t Very Convincing. (Slate)

The Government May Want to Buy Your Dying Mall (Wall Street Journal)

LinkedIn sucks (TechCrunch)

Apple Plans Another Death Blow to the Phone Carriers (Bloomberg Opinion)

Starbucks just opened its first location in Italy — see why it’s not your typical store (CNBC)

Janet L. Yellen: The Most Ambitious Climate Plan in History (Fortune)

Russia is main suspect in mystery attacks on U.S. diplomats in Cuba (NBC News)

The Policy Makers Saved the Financial System. And America Never Forgave Them. (New York Times) but see He Was the Resistance Inside the Obama Administration: Timothy Geithner’s refusal to obey his boss has had long-term political and economic consequences. (New Republic)

How Led Zeppelin Came to Be (Rolling Stone)

What are you reading?

The Incredible Shrinking Hedge Fund

Source: Bloomberg

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here! And subscribe to Bloomberg All Access and get much, much more. You'll receive our unmatched global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, the Bloomberg Open and the Bloomberg Close.

To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.