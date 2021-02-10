(Bloomberg) -- The flagship Dylan’s Candy Bar store on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is up for lease, another example of the retail upheaval wrought by the pandemic.

Dylan Lauren, daughter of the designer Ralph Lauren, opened the candy shop in 2001, and the two-story space on Third Avenue near Bloomingdale’s became a destination for tourists and events like birthday parties.

Lauren expanded her shops to include 21 sites in the U.S., Kuwait, and Canada, many located in airports. A number are currently shuttered due to the pandemic. A representative for the chain didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Upper East Side location is one of five commercial spaces available at 1011-1029 Third Ave., according to Lindsay Zegans, one of the brokers for the property with Ripco Real Estate Corp.

The pandemic sparked a bruising year for New York commercial real estate, with some of the city’s most cherished spaces closed. Among them was Gem Spa, a sweets shop and newsstand in the East Village.

The Real Deal earlier reported that the Dylan’s Candy spot was up for lease.

