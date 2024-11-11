Domenic Bellissimo

Domenic joined Dynamic in 2005 and is a key member of the Core Fixed Income team. He is responsible for managing approximately $8 billion in assets primarily focused on North American corporate investments.

Domenic has 25 years of industry experience and brings in-depth knowledge and a disciplined process to the analysis of North American corporate credits. He is the lead manager of the Dynamic Corporate Bond Strategies Fund and Class, Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund, and Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund, as well as co-manager of the Dynamic Advantage Bond Fund and Class and several balanced fund mandates.

Prior to joining Dynamic, he was a senior analyst, public markets at OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System) for three years and also worked in the Bank of Nova Scotia’s global risk management division for four years.

Domenic has an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and received his CFA designation in 2001.