Dynatrace jumps in trading debut after US$570M IPO

Dynatrace Inc. (DT.N), backed by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo, rose as much as 64 per cent in its trading debut after its US$570 million initial public offering.

The company, a subscription-based cloud-computing platform, and current investors sold 35.6 million shares Wednesday for US$16 each, after increasing its targeted range. The shares opened at US$25.50 Thursday and were trading at US$26.18 at 1:04 p.m. in New York, giving Dynatrace a market value of US$7.37 billion.

Thoma Bravo will remain the company’s controlling shareholder, owning 71 per cent of the company’s stock after the listing, according to the filing. The IPO includes about 1.6 million shares offered by current stockholders including Dynatrace’s management and employees.

Dynatrace, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, plans to use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes and to pay down debt. For the year ended March 31, Dynatrace lost US$116 million on revenue of US$431 million, according to its filings.

Thoma Bravo acquired Dynatrace through its US$2.4 billion buyout of Compuware Corp. in 2014. It carved out Compuware’s application performance management division and renamed it Dynatrace.

Software Focus

The private equity firm has amassed successful investments in the application, infrastructure and security software and technology-enabled services sectors, which have been its investment focus for more than 15 years, according to Dynatrace’s filings.

Thoma Bravo was considering an IPO or a sale for Dynatrace as early as May 2018, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

This year’s tech, media and telecom listings that priced above their marketed ranges are trading and average of 89 per cent above their IPO prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Eight of the nine such listings before Dynatrace opened at least 40 per cent above their IPO price on their first day of trading.

Dynatrace’s offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DT.